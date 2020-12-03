Neymar, Mbappe... and Messi?

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to enter the battle to sign Lionel Messi next summer, as the Barcelona star's contract rapidly approaches its expiration date. According to the Mirror, PSG's owners are exploring the possibility of bringing Messi to the French capital - without "falling foul of Financial Fair Play". Former Barca teammate Neymar and fellow compatriot Leandro Paredes both publicly voiced their desire for PSG to sign the 33-year-old, with the Brazilian stating: "for sure, next year we have to do it.". Manchester City are also interested in signing Messi and both clubs are free to open talks with the player from January.

Paper Round's view: Well, well, well... Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi? On the same side? That would be unbelievable! It's quite well-known that PSG are desperate to win the Champions League and signing Messi would give them a huge push in that direction. The French champions fell at the final hurdle last season, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in a tight affair in the final. It's clear that a player of Messi's quality would give PSG an unstoppable attack. Would it be enough to make up for the rest of their shortcomings? Who knows... but an attacking trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi in the Champions League is something that every football fan would want to watch.

...or will Mbappe leave for Real Madrid?

However, an attack of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi might just be a pipedream. AS report that Messi moving to Paris Saint-Germain could open the door for Mbappe to depart to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been a long-time admirer of the World Cup winner and could use this as their opportunity to pounce. AS state that it would be "impossible" for PSG to afford the salaries of all three superstars, meaning that Mbappe could be sacrificed to Real Madrid in order to sign Messi. The French club would demand between €150 million and €180 million for the 21-year-old, whose current contract expires in 2022.

Paper Round's view: Now this makes much more sense. It would be difficult for PSG to keep all three of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi without breaking some kind of Financial Fair Play ruling due to the trio's sky-high salaries. The Parisians would also be playing a dangerous game if they kept all three, due to Mbappe's contract situation. The French forward would only have one year remaining on his current deal and AS report that Mbappe is "refusing" to sign an extension. Realistically, PSG need to sell Mbappe next summer or they risk losing him for free in 2022. Selling Mbappe to Real Madrid and signing Messi on a free transfer would be ideal business for the French club.

How Chilwell can help Chelsea land Rice

The signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City could help convince the Chelsea board that Declan Rice is the long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante in midfield. The Telegraph state that during last summer, Blues boss Frank Lampard pushed hard for the £50 million signing of Chilwell - despite some scepticism from the Chelsea board - and it has (so far) proven a success. Club officials could put their faith in Lampard once again next summer, as the 42-year-old insists £80 million-rated Rice is the perfect signing for his squad.

Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice of England Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round's view: This makes sense. When a manager makes a successful signing, they build their trust with the board and will get more influence on future incoming players. Chelsea haven't really had a long-term coach in charge under Roman Abramovich but it looks like Lampard will be given time to succeed and build a dynasty with his young squad. Rice has been a long-term target for Chelsea and Lampard is clearly a big fan of the England international. Rice to Chelsea is less about 'if' and more about 'when' - and it's likely to be next summer.

Man Utd to trial safe-standing

Manchester United have been given the green light to trial safe-standing at Old Trafford, according to the Mail. All-seater stadiums were made compulsory in the Premier League ahead of the 1994-95 season, but fans have lobbied for the return of safe-standing in recent years. United are set to install 1,500 rail seats early next year in an area of the stadium which already has fans that are recognised to persistently stand throughout matches anyway. The new seats will be used once Old Trafford returns to its full capacity following the coronavirus pandemic.

Paper Round's view: If it's been given the go-ahead and there were no potential problems discovered in the study - then why not? Plenty of Premier League fans have discussed their desire of bringing safe-standing to England's top-tier and if the trial goes to plan at Old Trafford, hopefully it can extend throughout the league. It will reduce complaints of supporters standing in areas that they're not supposed to be standing and - as seen at clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Celtic - it can improve the atmosphere inside the stadium.

