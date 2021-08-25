Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær is not expecting much transfer activity at Old Trafford for the remainder of the window.

The Reds have secured the services of two high-profile stars this summer, at last concluding the long running Jadon Sancho transfer saga following a £73 million deal with Borussia Dortmund before signing decorated centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for a reported £43m fee.

With Tom Heaton’s arrival on a free transfer taking the tally to three, United have been heavily linked with a move for a central midfielder in recent weeks.

Football Ronaldo to deny Kane his dream move as Madrid break the bank - The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO

However, Solskjær revealed today that he is content with the club’s business and is not anticipating more new faces through the door.

“I don’t think much is going to happen,” the Solskjær told Norwegian journalist Arilas Ould-Saada.

If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football.

“But we’ve had a very good window. I am happy with what we’ve done."

Highly rated young French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been touted for a switch to Old Trafford, with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez also rumoured to be a subject of interest for United.

Saul’s teammate and former Spurs man Kieran Trippier has also been linked with the Reds, with Solskjær reportedly looking for a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In terms of outgoings the Norwegian warned against spreading the squad too thin, hinting at the potential desire to hang on to the likes of Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones.

“We need a big squad,” Solskjær said last week.

The start is important, the whole season is important, but you need to arrive in April and May fresh and with enough options.

"Some might go on loan until Christmas, some might go for a season but I don't want to be too light in any position."

After making the perfect start with a 5-1 opening day mauling of rivals Leeds United, Solskjær’s side stumbled to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.

New arrivals Sancho and Varane were both named on the bench, with the former coming on in the second half as the Reds searched for a winner.

United will be away again this weekend when they travel to Wolves, who lost 1-0 to former boss Nuno Espirito Santos’ Tottenham side last week.

Transfers United in 'pole position' to land Haaland - Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO