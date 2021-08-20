As we approach the end of the transfer window, stories around star names such as Harry Kane, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Lautaro Martinez continue to lead the headlines.

Yet there are some interesting other deals being worked on up and down the Premier League that could lead to some interesting moves before the end of the month.

Here we run through five storylines worth watching out for over the coming days…

Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco-Prague) Image credit: Getty Images

Monaco were beaten in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off with Shakhtar Donetsk and the overall outcome of this tie could have a big bearing on whether this brilliant French midfielder makes a move this month.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus have all been linked over the summer and if Monaco do not turn around this situation in their European second leg then Tchouameni could be sold.

At this stage it is felt Chelsea are most actively interested in the possibility of striking a deal, as they contemplate a late move to sign a midfield player.

Declan Rice has also been strongly considered but West Ham value him at £100million and really do not want to sell - meaning Tchouameni’s potential availability becomes more appealing.

Avenues are open for talks to progress in the final week of the transfer window if Chelsea are given further encouragement that a deal can be struck.

Juventus have also been keen but viewed him as a back-up option in case their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli hit a barrier, and that deal is now complete.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton in action during the Coventry City v Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season friendly at Coventry Building Society Arena on August 01, 2021 in Coventry, England. Image credit: Getty Images

He has been on the watchlist for Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Liverpool this summer yet so far a move has not materialised.

Traore is rated at £40million by Wolves and the club have indicated to representatives that they would be willing to sell if an offer lands.

It is understood Liverpool have some reservations about the move as they look to offload players first, Palace are no longer interested, so it may come down to Leeds and Spurs if he is to get the move he is looking for.

Traore, 25, has two years remaining on his contract at Wolves but has rejected the idea of signing an extension.

His teammate Ruben Neves could also yet make a surprise move this month if Manchester United decide to follow up on enquiries made earlier in the window.

Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard Image credit: Getty Images

The Celtic striker has been waiting for a transfer path to open up all summer and the Premier League is still a possible landing spot for him.

The player had his sights set on joining Leicester City but since that fell apart his representatives have been searching for new options and it now seems down to Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Palace also have an eye on Liverpool’s Divock Origi though while West Ham are looking at Slavia Prague’s Abdallah Sima and PSV’s Luuk de Jong.

Edouard is in the final year of his contract and feels keen to prove he can score regularly in the English top flight, following a record of 85 goals from 176 outings for Celtic.

He offers good value in the market, meaning we also can not rule out the idea of a club like Arsenal turning their attention back to him if they make a late decision to sign a striker.

Edouard, 23, will be allowed to leave if an acceptable formal offer arrives as Celtic will otherwise lose him for free in 2022.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez Image credit: Getty Images

When Brighton concluded a £50million agreement for Ben White to join Arsenal it became clear their intention was to spend a large chunk of the money on a new striker.

They have had the feelers out for a while, searching out options including Celtic’s Edouard. But they have also been in talks with Benfica over a deal in advance of £25million for Uruguayan striker Nunez.

Nunez, 22, chose Benfica last summer after moving from Almeria yet the Portuguese club are open to losing him at the right price.

His style of play would seem perfect for a Brighton side looking for a finisher to help them push on from last season. His clever positioning, sharp movement and instinct for goals from a central position might help give them the edge in the type of closely fought games they just could not close out last season.

Matthew Hoppe

Matthew Hoppe Image credit: Getty Images

Schalke’s 20-year-old American forward is available at a bargain price and that has turned the heads of many Premier League clubs.

Sources say half the sides in the top-flight have now enquired about the player - though Southampton, Everton and Aston Villa seem to be considered as the more likely destinations for him.

Schalke need to sell players following Bundesliga relegation and Hoppe can be signed for less than £10million, with around half of that expected up front.

It represents very good value as Hoppe is regarded as a top emerging talent for the US National team after a rapid rise. He joined Schalke in 2019 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona and is determined to become a hit in Europe.

