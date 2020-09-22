Inter Milan have confirmed that they have signed Arturo Vidal from Barcelona on a permanent basis, bringing to an end the Chilean's two-year stay at Camp Nou.

Champions League Barcelona still world beaters and not scared by assured Bayern Munich, says Arturo Vidal 13/08/2020 AT 17:16

The midfielder has spent the last two years at Camp Nou, winning one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey but, at the age of 33, was deemed to be surplus to requirement as Barca look to rebuild.

And his former coach Antonio Conte, who managed him to great success at Juventus, has moved to lure him to San Siro for a fee of just €1 million.

Barcelona target Arsenal star as Koeman rebuilds - Euro Papers

"FC Barcelona and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Arturo Vidal. The Italian club will pay FC Barcelona €1 million in variables," a Barca statement read.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Arturo Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

The veteran midfielder's first European club was Bayer Leverkusen, where he spent four years prior to moving to Juve in 2011, where he was one of Conte's first signings.

In 2015, he returned to Germany, spending three years at Bayern Munich prior to his transfer to Barca two years ago.

Football Napoli decider make or break for Quique Setien's haphazard Barcelona 06/08/2020 AT 13:29