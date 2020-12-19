Inter join race for Wijnaldum

Inter Milan are the second club to enter the race for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old midfielder is in the last year of his contract and the Sun reports that Antonio Conte is looking to add yet another player from the Premier League to his squad. Potential replacements include Renato Sanches of Lille and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Football Lewandowski scoops FIFA's The Best award 17/12/2020 AT 19:15

Paper Round’s view: If Klopp is able to slowly refresh his side by bringing younger players like Sanches or Bissouma through while letting Wijnaldum and others exit then he could have a chance of securing Liverpool’s place at or near the top for at least a few more years. As for Wijnaldum he gets the chance for one last big contract before he winds down his career.

'Disappointed' Salah drops Barcelona and Real Madrid hint – Euro Papers

Real could challenge Liverpool for Bissouma

While Liverpool are linked to Yves Bissouma, the Brighton midfielder is also wanted by Real Madrid, according to the Mirror. The 24-year-old Malian international is under consideration as an alternative to Paul Pogba, as Bissouma is valued at around 35 to 40 million euros, and is three years younger than the French international. Liverpool thus face a battle for the player.

Paper Round’s view: If Bissouma is proven in the Premier League then it is less of a risk for Liverpool to take him on, but for Real Madrid they would be taking a bigger risk. If Pogba enters the last year of his contract then given how much Zinedine Zidane wants him in Spain, it may be a relatively affordable way of keeping the Real manager happy for a season.

Lampard keen on Declan Rice

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea manager Frank Lamapard is desperate to add yet another player to his squad despite spending over £200 million in the summer to challenge for the Premier League title. After being released at 14 by Chelsea, the club are keen to add Declan Rice from West Ham, with the 21-year-old England international his main transfer target.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea are not yet the finished article and they do show signs they could be building a fantastic squad for the long term. Rice would offer youth through the middle which is perhaps something they could improve, but he also is versatile, able to play in central defence, which is an area they might want reinforcements in if Antonio Rudiger leaves.

Juve consider double swap for Pogba

With Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United looking set to come to an end in either this transfer window or the next, Juventus look the team most likely to secure his signature. Real Madrid have an interest, but the Italian champions are rumoured by Spanish newspaper Marca to be ready to offer both Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for the player.

Paper Round’s view: United could use a creative goalscorer such as Dybala, and an attacking player like Bernardeschi would probably give them more over a season than Pogba has over three or four years. United would also do well to get rid of Pogba before he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement and leave for nothing.

transfers Dybala could be forced out by Juventus - Paper Round 17/12/2020 AT 05:23