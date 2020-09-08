Roma said in a statement that Inter paid an initial fee of 1.5 million euros for the 34-year-old with potential bonuses of up to 500,000 euros.

Kolarov scored 19 goals and had 20 assists in 132 games in all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Premier League club Manchester City in 2017.

He won two league titles with City during seven seasons at the Etihad and previously played for Lazio from 2007-10, where he won the Coppa Italia.

Inter, who reached the Europa League finals last season, begin their new Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Sept. 26.

