Sarr a back-up for United

The Daily Star believes that Manchester United may leave it until the last minute to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. The 22-year-old Senegalese international has been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but they continue to explore other targets including Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. However the paper says that as transfers can take place between the EFL and the Premier League until October 16, there is time for any deal to be done.

Paper Round’s view: Sarr is a perfectly decent option for United, and they have been linked with Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic in the last few days - and many others. It would make sense to keep Sarr in reserve if they miss their main options, but they should be careful that he is not snapped up by one of their rivals who might find themselves in similarly desperate circumstances.

Arsenal set Aouar deadline by Lyon

The Mirror claims that Arsenal have been given a deadline by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas over the potential signing of Houssem Aouar. The paper says that Lyon want around £54 million for the 22-year-old, and more importantly perhaps, they want any deal to be concluded by this Friday, well ahead of the Europe-wide transfer deadline of Monday 5 October.

Paper Round’s view: Lyon have their own transfers and deadlines to work towards, and it will not hurt to focus the mind of Mikel Arteta and his staff in the pursuit of getting a deal done. As talented as Aouar seems, the price for a relatively inexperienced playmaker does seem a touch high, so Arsenal could start looking elsewhere for cheaper, and less risky options.

Van de Beek agreed Real transfer

Donny Van de Beek’s agent has let it be known that the player had agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, but the coronavirus played a part in cancelling the deal, reports Spanish paper Marca. The 23-year-old midfielder has instead joined Manchester United. His agent, Guido Albers, said: "Last year, we had already worked towards a move to Real Madrid, but Ajax were against it after the departures of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. He ultimately stayed, but everything was arranged and in place last year."

Paper Round’s view: It was expected that Van de Beek would make the move to Spain this summer, and at only around £40 million, he looks like a potential long-term bargain for United. However, it is odd that United can strike a quick deal in a position they didn’t really need reinforcing as a priority, but have failed to address their attack, right wing, and the defence.

Spurs target Vinicius

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Carlos Vinicius as a potential back-up for Harry Kane. The 25-year-old Brazilian plays for Benfica but will be allowed to leave as the club do not have Champions League football. Spurs want him on loan for a season with an option to buy for at least £35 million. He will be expected to start in Europa League games and provide support for Kane.

Paper Round’s view: After a couple of injuries to Kane it is sensible to take the pressure of his body. There is also an injury to Heung-min Son to consider as well, so bringing in a player like Vinicius, who is young enough to improve but not so good he will demand to start every game, is a wise choice. A loan would also allow Spurs to spread the cost of his transfer fee, too.

