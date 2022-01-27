Amad Diallo will spend the remainder of the season in Scotland after Manchester United agreed a loan deal with Rangers.

The 19-year-old joined United from Italian side Atalanta in January of 2021, but has played only a bit-part role for the Red Devils.

With little prospect of regular playing time at Old Trafford between now and the end of the season, club and player felt it best to seek a temporary move away.

He has joined the Scottish champions, with their Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst delighted to sign a player he tried to get his hands on when in charge of Feyenoord in the summer.

“I am really pleased to add Amad to our squad for the rest of the season,” Van Bronckhorst said. “He is a player who I have been aware of for some time, and when the opportunity to sign him came up, we very keen to make it happen. He will add a lot to our squad and provide even more competition for the players in the forward areas.”

The forward is keen to hit the ground running in Glasgow, with one eye on a debut against Ross County at the weekend.

“I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season,” Diallo said. “It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.”

