Erling Haaland has dismissed talk of a £150 million move to Chelsea, with the Borussia Dortmund striker suggesting he’d be uncomfortable to be transferred for such a huge fee.

The Norwegian is one of the hottest prospects in European football, and for the second summer in a row is at the centre of widespread speculation.

Dortmund resisted offers for Haaland last summer and have made it clear they have no desire to sell this year, having already sanctioned the departure of a prized asset in Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Haaland is back in pre-season training with Dortmund and was quizzed about his future by the media on Tuesday.

“I have three years left on my contract,” Haaland is quoted as saying by Goal. "I’m enjoying my time here.”

Haaland was asked for his views on rumours that Chelsea were plotting a bid of £150m, and his answer about a lack of contact with his agent Mino Raiola suggests a transfer is not in his thinking.

"Before yesterday I hadn’t spoken with my agent for one month,” Haaland said. "So you have the answer.

“I hope it’s only rumours because it’s a lot of money for one player."

