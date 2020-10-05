West Ham have mutually agreed to part ways with central midfielder Jack Wilshere..

The 28-year-old, who reportedly earns around £100,000 a week, is to be offloaded after more than two years at the east London club .

Wilshere had 12 months left on his three-year contract, however he has been restricted to just 18 appearances since moving from the Gunners in 2018 due to injury.

West Ham had reportedly wanted to sell the midfielder, but with no club interested in securing his services, he is set to leave the Premier League side for free. Wilshere confirmed his departure, saying:

"I can confirm that I have today agreed the termination of my contract with West Ham United.

"When I joined the club in the summer of 2018 I joined with great hopes and expectations and was excited to join the club I'd supported as a young boy.

"Unfortunately, despite all of my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I'd expected. I have been fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months - training hard everyday - but unfortunately I have not been given the opportunity to play.

Although I am of course frustrated that I was not able to fully showcase what I am capable of at West Ham I remain convinced that I can still contribute at the very top of the game.

"I am still incredibly hungry, ambitious and desperate to play football and achieve success. I'm still only 28 and feel fit, strong and ready to play.

"I'm looking forward to the future and hope to make an announcement about the next stage of my career in due course."

Wilshere is certainly keeping his options open. Hitchin Town, Wilshere's local side, cheekily offered him the chance to get his boots on and join their training sessions - and the man himself responded.

