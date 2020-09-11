Jack Wilshere has vowed to be "ready for whatever happens next" as he trains "in silence" ahead of the new season.

Reports are circulating that Wilshere is preparing to cancel his contract with West Ham after failing to rejuvenate his flailing career at London Stadium.

The 28-year-old has 10 months left to run on his current deal and the club are looking to cut that short as they plan to raise transfer funds, with Wilshere's £100,000-a-week contract one money-saving plan in the offing.

Wilshere, though, has taken to Instagram to insist he will "work hard in silence and be ready for whatever happens next".

Analysis: What next for Wilshere?

West Ham, on the face of it, does not seem like the best place to go to resurrect your career, given all the turmoil that takes place off the pitch, and so it has proved for Wilshere.

The injury problems persist, and battling to overcome fitness issues in such a chaotic environment is a tall order.

At 28, time is of the essence. Wilshere has to get the next move right, or the end could be nigh. West Ham, it seems are not a good fit, but the next club he joins simply has to be.

