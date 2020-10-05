West Ham have mutually agreed to part ways with central midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to reports.

The 28-year-old, who reportedly earns around £100,000 a week, is to be offloaded after more than two years at the east London club .

transfers Wilshere 'ready for whatever happens next' amid uncertain future 11/09/2020 AT 11:54

Wilshere had 12 months left on his three-year contract, however he has been restricted to just 18 appearances since moving from the Gunners in 2018 due to injury.

West Ham had reportedly wanted to sell the midfielder, but with no club interested in securing his services, he is set to leave the Premier League side for free.

Bundesliga The Warm-Up: Football without fans is something 18/05/2020 AT 06:55