Football

Jadon Sancho: Big surprise as Borussia Dortmund target forward(s) – Euro Papers

This must be the first window where Jadon Sancho has been barely mentioned… until now. The England international and Borussia Dortmund star is in the headlines in Germany, with his club preparing for his successor. Find out more in today’s Euro Papers…

00:01:34, 154 views, an hour ago