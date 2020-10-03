Jadon Sancho was left out of Borussia Dortmund's squad to face Freiburg on Saturday, but the club's sporting director Michael Zorc says he is not leaving the club and insists he is ill.

Dortmund set a valuation of €120m for Sancho, with an initial deadline for any deal to be done of August 10.

Talks continued to progress after that deadline, but with United not willing to meet that valuation, given they think it is too high with the market in the state it is in, any hope of an agreement between the two sides has failed to materialise.

Zorc confirmed on Saturday the 20-year-old England international is not going anywhere.

“Jadon Sancho is our player and he's got a long-term contract with us." Zorc told reporters.

"He was ill - there’s no transfers reason, that’s why Jadon is not playing today [against Freiburg].

"We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door is closed."

The transfer window shuts on October 5.

