Man Utd's Sancho saga continues...

Borussia Dortmund are set to reject an incoming bid for Jadon Sancho from Manchester United worth €90 million, according to the Guardian. The Red Devils' interest in their 'number one transfer target' has been made public all summer, but the German club have told United "there is no point bidding" unless the offer meets their €120 million asking-price. The Premier League side had hoped that Dortmund would "soften" as the closure of transfer window approached. United could shift their interest to a season-long loan bid for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but a move could prove "very difficult" with the World Cup winner uninterested in leaving the Camp Nou.

Paper Round's view: Why have Manchester United waited until the last week of the transfer window to make their bid? The Sancho saga has been going on for months. It makes no sense. Dortmund set a public deadline to get a Sancho move complete and it was in August! Surely there was no way that United actually thought they would sign the England international this week... especially with a bid that was significantly lower than the price Dortmund had demanded all summer long. So who will United sign instead? Dembele doesn't want to leave Barcelona, Gareth Bale re-joined Tottenham Hotspur... who else is left? Ed Woodward better prepare for a busy weekend.

...but the Dortmund star is happy to wait it out

It's not all bad news for Manchester United. The Times report that Jadon Sancho is willing to wait until next year to complete his dream move to Old Trafford after a transfer failed to materialise this summer. The media outlet believes that "there is still a 50-50 chance" that a deal between United and Borussia Dortmund could be completed before Monday's transfer deadline. However, the report reveals that the Red Devils have identified alternative attacking options, including Juventus' Douglas Costa and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic. The Premier League giants also entered discussions with Watford over Ismaila Sarr, but were deterred by the Hornets' £40 million asking-price.

Paper Round's view: This seems like United are making back-up plans for if/when their late Sancho bid is rejected. There's no mention of Dembele, who the Guardian state doesn't want to leave Barcelona, but it does mention two other ageing attacking options. Costa and Perisic are both talented wingers, but they are also both the wrong side of 30. A season-long loan for either would make sense - especially if Sancho is heading to Old Trafford next summer - but a permanent deal shouldn't appeal to United. Their wage demands will be sky-high too. If the club are looking for a permanent transfer, Sarr might be the best option as he is only 22 years old and already looks very talented.

Manchester City are desperate for new defenders

Manchester City are hoping to bring in a new left-back before the transfer window closes, according to the Times. The report states that the Premier League club's plan to sign a new full-back is dependent on the exit of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Pep Guardiola wants to sell the Ukraine international before bringing in a new defender, with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing Zinchenko as back-up to Jordi Alba. Bayern Munich's David Alaba is at the top of Manchester City's wishlist and the versatile Austrian could be available for a cut-price fee due to his contract expiring next June. Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is also a potential target, but the Dutch side are unlikely to allow the 28-year-old to depart this summer.

Paper Round's view: What do you do if you lose 5-2 in your second match of the Premier League season? Whip out the chequebook and sign some new defenders. Ruben Dias' move to Manchester was confirmed on Tuesday evening and now it looks like a new left-back could be joining too. Left-back is a position that Pep Guardiola has really struggled with at City. Benjamin Mendy was meant to be a long-term solution, but he has become more of problem. Whenever he isn't injured, the £52-million Frenchman has made too many mistakes for the Premier League side. Zinchenko, originally an attacking midfielder, has filled in at left-back but Alaba could be a genuine world-class signing. The 28-year-old has won it all in Munich, so now maybe his former boss could convince him to move to England.

Spurs set for ambitious Rudiger swoop

Tottenham are ready to turn to one of their fiercest rivals in an attempt to improve their defence. According to the Mail, Spurs are "seriously considering" a late move for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger. The German has been frozen out by Blues boss Frank Lampard and has caught the attention of the north London club. Negotiations have stalled between Tottenham and Inter Milan for Jose Mourinho's number one target Milan Skriniar, leading to the possibility of Spurs swooping for Rudiger. The Mail state that Chelsea would only allow the German international to join their London rivals if "the deal suited them". Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United are also interested in signing Rudiger.

Paper Round's view: Chelsea are in a bit of a pickle here. Rudiger is yet to feature for the Blues this season, having not played a single minute in any competition... but could Chelsea sell to a direct rival? Such a bitter rival too. It would be a bad look - especially considering Tottenham knocked the west London side out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. However, if Rudiger stayed at Stamford Bridge, his value would decrease and Chelsea would miss out on a chunk of cash. Obviously a transfer to PSG would be ideal. The Blues better hope the French champions step up their interest before an agreement with Tottenham is even considered.

