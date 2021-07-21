Premier League side Liverpool are reportedly looking at signing forward Jarrod Bowen from division rivals West Ham United.

The report comes from The Athletic, who say that the Reds are looking to strengthen their attacking options next season and Bowen’s name has come up.

The 24-year-old moved to West Ham from Hull City in January 2020 for a fee of £18 million that could potentially rise to £25 million.

In his first full season for the club last season he scored eight goals and registered five assists whilst featuring in every single game.

The report says that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Bowen and the club feel he is a good fit as a young player who can contribute immediately as a high-level back-up whilst also having the potential to grow.

It also adds that any move is predicated on one or both of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri moving on, mentioning that the latter has interest from Serie A side Lazio.

Our View – Smart business from Liverpool, if it’s at the right price

All the noise coming out from Liverpool this summer sounds as if they are starting to get concerned about their famed front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The trio are all 29 and bar Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott, there isn’t a lot of young depth if, as expected some or all of Origi, Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino move on.

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring for West Ham Image credit: Getty Images

Bowen can come straight in as a player who can operate through the middle or out wide and can both start and be an impact player off the bench.

The big worry is the price. As a young English player with high upside then you might expect West Ham to demand a high fee. Liverpool can’t be suckered into paying a ludicrously price.

