Javi Martinez will leave Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of the season.

Martinez was the club’s record signing when he joined for 40m euros in 2012 and has enjoyed tremendous success in his time at the Allianz Arena.

He has won the Bundesliga in every season as well as two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, five German Cups and three German Super Cups.

Transfers Memphis spotted house hunting as transfer battle heats up - Euro Papers 3 HOURS AGO

According to a statement from the club, Bayern and Martinez mutually agreed not to extend his contract. It has been reported that he could return to Athletic Bilbao, where he made over 200 appearances before moving to Germany.

"I’m very proud and happy to have been part of the FC Bayern family for nine years," he told the club website.

"I’d like to thank this great club and especially our fans – you have made Munich my home. I’ll never forget these nine years. From the very first day, I felt the ‘Mia san mia’ and the special nature of FC Bayern.

"I lived for this club, always gave everything for it, and am very happy about the many titles we won together. FC Bayern and its fans will forever be in my heart."

Club president Herbert Hainer added: “Javi Martinez is one of those people who make it clear what FC Bayern stands for. When top international players identify with our club way he does, you can achieve great things.

"Javi quickly became one of us, and the incredible amount of success we’ve enjoyed with him speaks for itself. Javi Martinez will always have a special place in the history of this club. We wish him all the best for his future."

Memphis spotted house hunting as transfer battle heats up - Euro Papers

Transfers New Sancho asking price still too high for Man Utd, Arteta job safe - Transfer Notebook 6 HOURS AGO