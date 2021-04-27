Jesse Lingard is almost certain to push for a permanent move from Manchester United this summer.

His loan agreement with West Ham United ends after this season but it is understood his new lease of life in London is convincing him that it might be time to leave Old Trafford for good.

Lingard was frustrated and unimpressed by the lack of faith Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed in him before letting him out on loan in January.

Lingard had been limited to just three run-outs in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but since January has played 11 Premier League matches for West Ham, scored nine times, and forced himself back into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

West Ham have tried to accelerate a decision from United over a full-time move, given his brilliant form, but United do not want to make a decision until the summer. West Ham know he is happy at the club and are convinced that if they qualify for Europe he will be happy to explore a long stay.

They tried to open up the potential of signing Lingard on a permanent deal for £15 million in January but it was knocked back because United knew they would be able to command a bigger fee if his loan spell went well.

Officials from West Ham are now waiting to find out what the terms of an agreement would need to be.

Haaland price tag set, but Dortmund stay still possible

Erling Haaland’s price tag is likely to be around €150m (£130m) if he looks to move this summer. However, there is a feeling he will stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more year if they manage to clinch a Champions League position.

This is a nervous time for everyone attached to the club. Dortmund are relying on their star striker to help them clinch a top-four Bundesliga finish as they head into the final three matches of the season.

If they achieve that aim, sources believe Haaland will stay and then leave in 2022 when his release clause kicks in.

If they don’t make top four, insiders close to the club believe it will become tough to hold onto him - but that he will not be allowed to leave for less than €150m.

Haaland is refusing to talk publicly about his situation and with a host of clubs already touching base about a move this summer, Dortmund can not be certain where his head is at.

Still, there are very few clubs who could consider a €150m transfer in these times anyway.

Rodgers doesn't want Spurs switch

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at The King Power Stadium on April 26, 2021 in Leicester, United Kingdom Image credit: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers is not interested in the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur - yet his success this season is unlikely to earn him an improved deal at current club Leicester.

After a season in which the Foxes are in line to qualify for Champions League football and have an FA Cup final to look forward to, it would be logical to assume he might be about to land a pay rise.

Yet his current contract is so impressive that it will be tricky for Leicester to offer much more cash.

It is thought Rodgers earns around £10m-a-year in line with the contract he signed with Leicester in 2019.

That makes him one of the league’s highest earning managers already.

