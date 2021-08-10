Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new five-year contract.

The 27-year-old’s new deal means he will remain at the club until the summer of 2026.

The England international has made 168 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Transfers City still confident on £150m Kane, Messi expected in Paris by Wednesday – Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

He is delighted that he will continue to play for City.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Stones told City’s official website.

“I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

“The success we’ve had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning.

This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.

City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “This is great news for our club.

“John is an exceptional footballer and a fantastic defender, whose attributes are well suited to our style of play.

“We knew when we signed him that we were getting a talented centre-back, but he has really matured in his five years here and, as we saw last season, is at the top of his game right now.

“John has been an important part of our recent success and we believe he can continue to help us achieve our goals, so for him to commit his best years to us is a major boost for the club.”

Premier League 'I teared up' - Grealish compares Villa exit to Messi's Barca goodbye 17 HOURS AGO