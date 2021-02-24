The perfect Cavani replacement?

Manchester United have been offered Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva as a replacement for Edinson Cavani this summer, according to the Sun. Cavani's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but United have the opportunity to extend it by another year. However, Silva has been offered to the Premier League club by super agent Jorge Mendes - who is "hoping to orchestrate the move with Frankfurt" in order to help the Bundesliga side raise funds to re-sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still undecided about whether to extend Cavani's stay at Old Trafford and the club have just three months to make their decision.

transfers 'Absolutely possible' - Barcelona candidate hypes sensational double transfer - Euro Papers 12 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Well... this sounds like a messy deal. Manchester United have been offered a striker by an agent so Frankfurt can afford to permanently sign a different striker? It doesn't make much sense. There's no doubting that Andre Silva has been on fire this season, with only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski outscoring the Portuguese forward in the Bundesliga. However, United need to sign a striker who fits their style and suits their squad - not just one that is offered to them by a super agent.

Only Juan club can win battle for Mata

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata is the centre of a transfer battle in Italy as his contract rapidly approaches its expiration date at the end of the current campaign. The Sun reveal that Serie A sides Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are all interested in signing the Spaniard on a free transfer this summer. Manchester United have the option to extend Mata's contract by another year should they wish to - but the 32-year-old has been limited to just eight starts so far this season. Inter have "been showing the most interest so far", while Mata is also hoping that Spanish clubs to make him an offer.

Paper Round's view: Mata has been one of the most-liked players in the Premier League for years... but - unfortunately - it might be time for him to move on. The former Spanish international's minutes have been limited in the league so far this season so it would be an odd decision if Manchester United decided to trigger the 12-month contract extension. A move to one of Italy's big clubs would be a huge opportunity, but Mata should assess what kind of role he would be playing for these sides before making his decision.

'Absolutely possible' - Barcelona candidate hypes sensational double transfer - Euro Papers

Tottenham hope Pope will replace Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as their "first choice" to replace club captain Hugo Lloris, if the Frenchman leaves this summer. Lloris will have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the current season and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Mail reveal that Burnley value Pope at around £30 million and that West Ham are also interested in the possibility of signing the England international.

Paper Round's view: Nick Pope is a top-quality goalkeeper and - no offence to Burnley - it's about time a bigger club has come in for him. Tottenham are probably in need of a new goalkeeper. Lloris has been solid for nearly 10 years in north London, but he hasn't been great this season. Pope would be a younger option that could hold his place between the sticks for Spurs for the next five seasons at least. The 28-year-old has impressed since breaking into the Burnley team back in 2017 and is in the conversation to be England's number one at this summer's European Championships.

Lennon to leave Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is set to leave the club within the next 24 hours, according to the Scottish Sun. The 49-year-old has endured a nightmare season in Scotland, despite the fact that many people expected Celtic to win their tenth consecutive Scottish Premiership title. The defending champions sit 18 points behind their fierce rivals Rangers, who could win the league title at Celtic Park after the Old Firm derby on March 21. Lennon's assistant John Kennedy will take interim charge of the Bhoys before the club appoints a permanent replacement this summer.

Paper Round's view: The season couldn't have gone worse for Lennon if he tried. Celtic were supposed to win their tenth straight league title... but they've been embarrassed by their local rivals instead. The Bhoys had won an unprecedented 'Quadruple Treble' over their past four seasons, but are far from looking like that side this season. Celtic were embarrassed in the Europa League, there were numerous controversies off the field and the club have allowed Rangers to sleep-walk to the league title. Change is desperately needed at Parkhead.

transfers Chelsea growing more confident of winning Haaland race - Transfer Notebook 14 HOURS AGO