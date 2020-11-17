Jorginho could leave Chelsea to reunite with Maurizio Sarri, according to his agent.

The midfielder played under Sarri at Napoli and followed him to Stamford Bridge after his appointment in 2018 - commanding a transfer fee of £57million.

Sarri was most recently in charge at Juventus, giving rise to rumours that Jorginho could follow him there - and agent Joao Santos has now confirmed it was a possibility."

He's very happy with Frank Lampard and Chelsea can do even better than last season," agent Joao Santos told Calciomercato.it.

"Almost all the Italy players are in Serie A, as it's an important league, but his journey took him to London. If Maurizio Sarri had remained, perhaps he'd have joined Juventus."

And Santos added that the 28-year-old may now head to play under Sarri - wherever he is appointed next.

"Jorginho has a personal and professional bond with the coach that is very strong. We're waiting to see where Sarri goes, and if it's a big club in Italy, Jorginho could follow him," Santos said.

LAMPARD'S BIG DECISIONS

Dean Jones discussed the major transfer decisions facing Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in the latest edition of Inside Football - and said that Jorginho's future was still undecided.

Some choices will be easier to make than others. For example, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and full-back Emerson Palmieri have no long term future in his side and there are plans to find new clubs for both. Then there are the cases of Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho and Olivier Giroud - who all have clubs waiting to find out if they will be available for moves in January."

