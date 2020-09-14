Atletico Madrid have rejected a €100m offer from Manchester City for central defender Jose Gimenez, report Marca .

According to the report, Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has instructed to the club's hierarchy that they will not entertain any offer for Gimenez and he can only leave if a club meets his €120m release clause.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international signed a new contract last summer until 2023. He is said to have no issues with remaining at the La Liga club should City fail to pay his release clause before the summer transfer window shuts on October 5.

Gimenez has been at Atletico for six years and is regarded as a dressing room leader. But he has struggled with injuries throughout his time in Madrid, making only 20-plus starts in a single season once before.

OUR VIEW - GO FOR KOULIBALY INSTEAD

If City are to win the Premier League this season then central defence needs addressing. They have spent £41m on Nathan Ake, who was part of a Bournemouth backline that got relegated last season, but such an offer for Gimenez suggests they know they need a commanding centre-back quickly.

Eric Garcia, 19, wants out and looks likely to join Barcelona while John Stones has also been linked with an Everton return.

City will probably land either Gimenez or Kalidou Koulibaly in the end, but the latter looks a safer bet because of Gimenez's extensive injury record.

