Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has said he is ‘convinced’ that Dele Alli will stay at the club beyond the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old had been criticised by the Portuguese manager in Spurs’ Amazon All or Nothing documentary as a poor trainer, and did not feature in the north London club's 5-2 win over Southampton on Sunday.

The England international had been linked with a move away before the end of the transfer window, and reports suggested that Alli was close to a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However Mourinho said in a press conference on Wednesday that he did not think Alli would be leaving the club in the near future, saying when asked if he thought he would stay: "I believe, I can even say I am convinced that he will be!"

Spurs recently bought Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid with Alli being earmarked as a potential departure in order to balance the books.

