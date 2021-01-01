Jose Mourinho does not expect Tottenham Hotspur to make any new signings in January after a busy summer which saw eight players arrive at the club.

Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Carlos Vinicius, Joe Rodon, Joe Hart, Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg and Gareth Bale all signed for Spurs in the last transfer window, but with the January window open soon Mourinho isn’t counting on further additions.

“I'm not expecting, no,” he told reporters when asked whether Tottenham would make many moves in January. “Times are not easy.

“The club made a big effort in the summer to try and build a good squad. Honestly, if something good happened to us, it would be a big surprise for me. I don't feel the right to ask for something.”

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table. Mourinho’s side are currently on a winless run of four games, but the Portuguese coach insists he won’t ask his employers for more signings.

“One thing is to analyse, which of course I do, one thing is to analyse and commit to that analyse and to write a report and be committed to that report, which of course of which I did as I have to be professional,” he added.

“Another thing is to demand something which I never do. Another thing is to ask for and I'm not going to ask for anything because I respect the effort the club makes.”

