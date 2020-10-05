Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has admitted that Memphis Depay could still leave Lyon for Barcelona.

The 26-year-old Dutch international has been pushing for a move to Barcelona as he seeks to link back up with his former national manager, Ronald Koeman.

Depay has one year left on his contract and while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had claimed he would not sell players so close to the end of the transfer window, the club may compromise in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

According to reports, Barcelona are prepared to pay around £25 million for the player as they look to strengthen their attacking options. They let Luis Suarez leave to join rivals Atletico Madrid as they attempted to reduce their financial obligations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Pernambucano said: '"He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don't hide that. It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow, but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go."

The arrival of Depay may make it harder for Arsenal to succeed with any last-minute move for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, though it may aid Manchester United’s pursuit of Ousmane Dembele.

The 23-year-old French international is reluctant to leave Barcelona but could change his mind if he falls further down the pecking order, and the Catalans may be willing to strike a temporary deal to get the player off their wage books.

