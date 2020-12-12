Juventus plan Pogba loan

The Mirror claims that Juventus are ready to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 27-year-old French international does not want to sign a new deal according to his agent, Mino Raiola. Juve will offer to take him on loan this January and then pay to complete a permanent transfer in the summer, so United would not lose him for nothing.

Premier League Solskjaer: Pogba still determined to succeed at Man Utd 15 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Pogba at this point has been one of Manchester United’s very worst players, and that does not even take into account the huge wages and transfer fee he cost. He is a woeful presence in the squad and he needs to be binned as soon as possible. Juventus will probably get more out of him, but they are taking a risk given he hasn’t played well for four years.

Nightmare for Real and Barca as Mbappe and Neymar to stay at PSG - Euro Papers

United and City could move for Haaland

The Sun reports that Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The 20-year-old Norwegian could be sold this summer to secure a higher fee, given he has a £65 million release clause in the summer of 2022. Real Madrid are also interested in the player, who has continued to impress in the Bundesliga.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is one of the very best prospects in world football and if he is available in the summer then it would be worth paying up to get him before other clubs join the queue. It is not clear why he would consider a move to United if he has the chance of winning trophies with either Manchester City or Real Madrid, but perhaps Ed Woodward is desperate enough to pay huge wages.

Spurs to let Alli leave

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let Dele Alli leave this January, according to the Telegraph. The paper reports that the 24-year-old playmaker will be given the chance to find a new club as a result of spending five committed years with the club. They will consider letting him leave on loan, but would consider a permanent deal if another side is willing to pay up.

Paper Round’s view: Alli could have the chance to move to PSG but it is not clear if he is keen on a move to another country. Other reports suggest that Everton might be interested, which would make sense given James Rodriguez’s injury problems. The most important thing is that he gets games to rediscover his form and fight his way back into the England squad.

Kubo may get Getafe switch

Takefusa Kubo could be on the move in January after failing to start more than a single Liga match so far this season. His loan spell with Villarreal has not gone well, and Real Madrid are considering moving the 19-year-old Japanese international on in the January transfer window if possible. Getafe are a potential destination for the prospect to move on loan.

Paper Round’s view: Kubo is seen as a likely first team player in the near future, reports Marca, so Real Madrid will be keen to get him as much experience as possible this season in case he is needed in a hurry for the start of the next campaign. It is also not fair on such a young player to make him sit out an entire season if a loan has not been a success.

transfers Manchester City join Real Madrid in race for Haaland - Paper Round A DAY AGO