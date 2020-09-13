Juventus have put winger Douglas Costa up for sale as he struggles with injury, according to reports.

Goal.com reports that the Italian club have decided to listen to offers for the 29-year-old because he is unable to stay consistently fit.

He has been linked with a loan move to Manchester United, with his agents reportedly offering him to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they hunt for a right winger.

However, United remain keen on Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho meaning they are yet to firm up any interest in Costa.

Goal report that the UAE is the source of the most credible interest for now but Costa is reluctant to leave the Italian champions, after joining in 2017.

A succession of muscle problems have blighted his time in Turin, making over 30 Serie A appearances in a campaign only once in the 2017/18 season.

