Premier League club battle over Khedira

Premier League clubs are lining up to save Sami Khedira from his Juventus nightmare, according to the Sun. The 33-year-old is yet to feature for the Italian champions so far this campaign and has made just 22 Serie A appearances across the past two seasons. Khedira has six months remaining on his current contract, but Juve are keen to sell him in January. The World Cup winner has admitted that it would be a "dream" to move to the Premier League and Manchester United, Everton and West Ham United are all linked with a winter move for Khedira. Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti recently admitted that he "would love to work with him" again after their time together at Real Madrid.

transfers Spurs, Bayern Munich and Arsenal battle for £23m Szoboszlai - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:59

Paper Round's view: Ancelotti is open to a Khedira reunion on Merseyside. The Italian recently brought James Rodriguez and Allan to Everton, who he managed at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (James) and Napoli (Allan), and now there are rumours of him bringing Khedira and even Isco to Goodison Park in January! It does show you how much influence a world-class manager can have on pulling off big-name transfers. Despite the success (so far) of James and Allan, would Khedira really improve Everton's squad? The Juve midfielder is 33 years old now and has barely played over the last couple of years. It might be worth shopping elsewhere...

Barca presidential candidate rules out Neymar return

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has launched an attack on the club's former forward Neymar, completely ruling out the possibility of the Brazilian's return to Camp Nou if he wins the January election. The 28-year-old left the Liga club in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million, but has failed to live up to expectations at Paris Saint-Germain. Candidate Freixa stated that he wouldn't sign Neymar if he was president, claiming that the attacker "is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now".

Paper Round's view: It's a bit harsh isn't it? Launching an unnecessary attack on Neymar like that. Although, the Brazilian is currently involved in a lawsuit against the club dating back to contract issues from his time at Barcelona. Everybody knows that Neymar is a world-beater on his day. Maybe he lacks a bit of motivation in the French capital. PSG usually walk the league and domestic trophies, which makes it difficult to 'turn it back on' just for the Champions League matches. Last season Neymar starred as the French champions reached the final though. The 28-year-old would have plenty to offer Barcelona if he were to return.

Liverpool go all in for Upamecano – Euro Papers

Estadio Lionel Messi

Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium could be set for a new name. Presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has made a promise to hold a referendum over renaming the stadium after Barca superstar Lionel Messi if he wins the upcoming election. Rousaud has revealed the rebrand as one of his major policies - along with his aim to bring Neymar back to Barcelona (unlike rival candidate Toni Freixa). The 54-year-old stated that the Catalan club are "going to sign two top players" in the summer, revealing that one will be the return of Neymar, who swapped the Spanish side for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017.

Paper Round's view: Well... that's one way to try and keep Messi at the club. Yes - it wouldn't be totally outrageous to rename the stadium after a club legend - and, in this case, the greatest player in the club's history and maybe even football history - but at least let the guy retire first! It stinks of desperation... but can you blame Barca? Maybe they're actually really worried he could leave after last summer's saga. It's also pretty unlikely they will be able to afford "two top players" this summer. The club's financial situation seems pretty dire at the moment. Maybe a Neymar-Antoine Griezmann swap deal could work though.

Klopp set for Dortmund return

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to return to Borussia Dortmund! But don't worry Liverpool fans - it's with his current club... for a strange Champions League match. The Reds requested an alternative location for their European group-stage match against FC Midtjylland due to a recent outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus in Denmark. Borussia Dortmund obliged and now the tie will take place at Klopp's former stomping ground: Signal Iduna Park.

Paper Round's view: Get ready for the media frenzy: Klopp is returning to Dortmund! There will obviously be some great scenes as we see the German return to the dugout where he enjoyed plenty of silverware success between 2008 and 2015. On the other hand, it simply magnifies how strange it is that there are still matches being played between clubs in different nations during a global pandemic. The Champions League makes it feel like football is carrying on like normal (except the fact that there aren't proper crowds in the stands) but in reality, this match will see two clubs playing at a neutral venue because of the pandemic.

transfers Liverpool go all in for Upamecano – Euro Papers YESTERDAY AT 13:06