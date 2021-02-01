Sami Khedira has joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer from Juventus.

The 33-year-old had no place in the Italian champions’ team when Andrea Pirlo took over as manager and he had appeared certain to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

However, he has agreed an immediate deal with German club Hertha with a contract that runs until 2023.

Before Juventus, Khedira played for Real Madrid for five years, including under Carlo Ancelotti. He was linked with a reunion with his former manager at Everton but has now returned to Germany after beginning his professional career with Stuttgart.

Khedira was a World Cup winner with the German national side in 2014, won the Scudetto five times with Juventus, the Champions League with Real Madrid, and a Bundesliga title in 2007.

"In Sami Khedira we're getting a top-class player who has been at several leading European clubs over the past few years," said Hertha sporting director Arne Friedrich.

"He'll be able to help us right away thanks to his experience in the Champions League, Serie A, La Liga and in the German national team."

