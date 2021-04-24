Manchester City have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of highly-rated forward Kayky, the Premier League leaders said.

Kayky has scored two goals in eight games for Fluminense in their state championship. He also played in the club's Copa Libertadores clash with River Plate earlier this week.

“Kayky is a player who stands out a lot for his technical quality, especially with regard to one-on-ones, and also in his quality in front of goal," Fluminense's U17 coach Guilherme Torres told Goal in February.

"He is also very intelligent, searches for empty spaces on the field and has a good ability to provide assists for his team-mates.

In addition, he has a winning, competitive mentality, which is important for a high-level player. His resilience has grown as he has matured, and he is learning how to deal with adversity.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

