Kingsley Coman has opened up on the interest in him by both Manchester City and Manchester United over the summer transfer window.

The French winger was linked with a move to both Manchester clubs with Pep Guardiola believed to have asked for the signing of Coman as part of the deal that sent Leroy Sane to the Allianz Arena.

transfers Transfer news LIVE - Alli unlikely to leave Spurs in January, Arsenal offer Ozil to Juventus 5 HOURS AGO

United also wanted to sign a winger during the summer. The majority of the speculation revolved around Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but Coman was mentioned as a potential option for the Old Trafford outfit.

Coman, however, insists he is happy at Bayern Munich despite initial concerns that the arrival of Sane from Manchester City in the summer would limit his game time this season.

“Knowing that good teams are interested in me is good, it gives me additional confidence,” the 24-year-old told SportBILD in an interview.

“But I have a contract here until 2023, I’m just thinking of Bayern. It’s all good, I’m happy.

“I had the feeling that I could be used less often [due to Sane’s arrival]. I’m 24, that’s an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true.”

transfers Saliba joins Nice on loan; Edu explains why Arsenal defender has left 17 HOURS AGO