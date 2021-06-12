Kylian Mbappe has revealed he is undecided over whether he will remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The Ligue 1 giants lost out on the domestic title to Lille last season and were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City at the semi-final stage.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked to Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent transfer windows.

Transfers Arsenal ready to seal £50m White deal, Pique wants Haaland - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO

He has now revealed he is unsure about his long-term future at PSG just days before France get their Euro 2020 campaign underway against Germany on Tuesday.

"I don't necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make up my mind," Mbappe told France Football.

"I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet.

"I know that a project with or without me is not quite the same for the club. But PSG understand my feelings. Probably also because they knows that I will not sneak.

"Being a great player also proves itself outside the field where you have to know how to do things cleanly and with class."

Mbappe has scored 111 goals in 127 appearances for PSG since joining from rivals Monaco in August 2017. His current contract expires in June 2022.

Euro 2020 Euro 2020 is here and we all earned this, every single one of us - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 06:45