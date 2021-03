Football

Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Or both? Real Madrid's summer plans - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers will Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer? Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Real that he wants to join this summer. The club want both forwards to spearhead a new era at the Bernabeu, but, with finances tight, Florentino Perez has some tough decisions to make.

00:01:46, an hour ago