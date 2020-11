Football

Kylian Mbappe or Neymar? PSG have to pick one contract to renew from superstars - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers PSG have a difficult decision to make regarding the contracts of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Parisian club must pick just one superstar to keep at the club due to financial constraints and it appears obvious which forward is more likely to leave with Real Madrid inevitably interested.

00:01:25, 107 views, 2 hours ago