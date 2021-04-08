What next for Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain has been thrown into doubt after the Telegraph reported that contract talks have broken down between the two parties. The 22-year-old's current contract runs until the summer of 2022 and the report states that Mbappe is "continuing to resist signing a new deal" in the French capital. There is now "genuine concern" at the club that the World Cup winner wants leave PSG at the end of the season. The French champions would demand a fee in excess of €100m if Mbappe were to leave this summer, despite the fact that he would be entering the final year of his contract.

Paper Round's view: This would be a disaster for PSG. Neymar is edging closer to committing his future to the club, despite rumours linking him with a return for Barcelona, but the club will be desperate to hang on to both of their star attackers. Mbappe is just 22 years old and is already viewed as one of the biggest stars in football. PSG probably don't expect him to stay for the rest of his career, but they must've hoped he would extend his stay for a few more seasons. It's not an ideal transfer market for selling due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic but if the French forward were to leave, it would surely take a huge transfer fee.

Man Utd launch Rice transfer plan

Manchester United are planning to use on-loan attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard as a pawn in any potential deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to "hold a keen interest" in adding Rice to his midfield options at Old Trafford, while West Ham manager David Moyes has made signing Lingard permanently a "priority" for the summer transfer window. The London club value Rice at "far more" than £100 million so it would not be a straight forward deal. Man United are prepared to demand over £25 million for Lingard if he were to leave his boyhood club.

Paper Round's view: This is a transfer story that makes sense. Rice will be on the radar of a couple of top Premier League sides, but his valuation is unrealistic. No club will pay over £100 million for the West Ham midfielder. Using Lingard in a potential deal is an opportunity for Manchester United to drive down the asking price for Rice. Will United be able to spend £75 million (plus waive a fee for Lingard) in the current climate? It's unlikely. A more realistic situation would be for West Ham to sign Lingard this summer and Rice to stay in east London for at least one more season. However, you wouldn't rule out a future move to Old Trafford for Rice.

Prem giants battle over Andersen

Joachim Andersen has become the centre of a Premier League transfer battle, with three top clubs interested in signing him this summer. The 24-year-old has spent the season on loan at Fulham from Lyon and the Telegraph reveal that he has attracted the attention of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. Andersen is valued at around £25 million by his parent club and Lyon have reportedly already "had a serious enquiry from a Premier League club". Fulham did not negotiate an option-to-buy clause in their loan agreement with Lyon.

Paper Round's view: This could get interesting. The Danish defender has impressed throughout the season and has brought some consistency to Fulham's back-line, along with Tosin Adarabioyo. It might come as a surprise that he is being linked to three clubs that are vying for Champions League spots, but it is merely a testament to his form. Andersen is comfortable on the ball and has shown leadership quality, taking the armband at times for the west London club. £25 million is a bargain fee for a 24-year-old centre-back - with Champions League experience - that has already settled in the Premier League.

Grealish injury woes continue

Jack Grealish's injury problems are set to continue, with the Sun reporting that the Aston Villa captain will be ruled out for the rest of April. The England international was supposed to make his injury return in last weekend's match against Fulham, but Grealish has now been advised to spend another three weeks on the sidelines after continuing to feel discomfort in his shin. Grealish "remains confident" that he will make Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming European Championships and there are "no fears" over the injury becoming a long-term problem.

Paper Round's view: Let's hope it's not a long-term issue. Grealish has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League this season and it would be a real shame if his injury were to rule him out of the Euros. The 25-year-old finally broke into the Three Lions squad back in August and plenty of people are hoping he will be a starter for the national team this summer. Fingers crossed his recovery goes well and he uses May to get match fit and work his way back into the England squad.

