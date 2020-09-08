Leeds make move for Draxler

Leeds are reportedly plotting a move to sign Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain. RMC Sport say Marcelo Bielsa's side have made an approach, but Draxler has not responded “positively” so far. The 26-year-old has 12 months left on his deal at PSG and it is reported that the French champions would be keen to sell as they look to raise funds.

Paper Round’s view: This would be another stunning coup for Leeds following their £35m signing of Rodrigo from Valencia. Whether they can convince Draxler is another matter. Perhaps the lure of regular football would be tempting as he was only a bit-part player for PSG last season.

Arsenal offered Areola

Arsenal have been offered Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Mirror. Areola spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and is second choice at PSG behind Keylor Navas. Arsenal are potentially in the market for a back-up goalkeeper with Emiliano Martinez - who impressed in place of Bernd Leno when he was injured towards the end of last season - said to be attracting interest from Aston Villa.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal find themselves in a tricky spot with Martinez and Leno both competing for the No 1 jersey. It looks likely that Martinez will be the one to depart, and Areola, who made nine appearances for Real Madrid last season, would be a suitable replacement.

Stones to fight for City spot

John Stones reportedly intends to stay and fight for his place at Manchester City. The defender, who was signed for £50m in 2016, has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer after seemingly falling out of favour with Guardiola. But the Telegraph report that Stones does not want to leave and thinks he can win back his place in the side.

Paper Round’s view: This is a big decision for Stones. City have already signed Nathan Ake this summer and if they secure another centre-back then opportunities are likely to be very limited for the 26-year-old. But if he has shown something to Guardiola in pre-season then perhaps City won’t spend on another defender and Stones will get more chances.

Wijnaldum set for Klopp talks

Jurgen Klopp is expected to hold talks with Gini Wijnaldum over his future this week. The Daily Star report that Barcelona are keen on signing the midfielder, who has less than a year remaining on his current deal. Wijnaldum has been on international duty with the Netherlands but is set for talks with Klopp when he returns.

Paper Round’s view: This will be an interesting one to follow. Wijnaldum has been an important player for Liverpool and if he was sold then he surely would have to be replaced. Perhaps his departure would pave the way for Thiago’s arrival?

