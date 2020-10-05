Leeds United have reportedly struck an agreement with French side Rennes over the transfer of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The 23-year-old looks likely to arrive after Leeds failed to complete a deal for Michael Cuisance, Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old Frenchman.

Raphinha is now set to undergo a medical ahead of formalising a transfer. He joined Rennes last year for £18 million, with a deal worth up to £21 million believed to have been agreed this weekend, according to Sky Sports.

Leeds have also been linked with a loan move for Manchester United winger Dan James, who almost moved to Elland Road while at Swansea City, only to see a move collapse.

