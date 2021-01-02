Leeds United have made contact with Lucas Vazquez with a view to signing the Real Madrid winger at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old will be out of contract this summer with the Real Madrid board still to make a decision on whether or not to offer Vazquez an extension.

Spanish outlet Todofijaches reports Leeds United have made contact with Vazquez now that the winger is free to talk to other clubs.

Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be a fan of Vazquez and has asked for the 29-year-old to be signed for the start of the 2021/22 season although Real Madrid could still make a new offer.

Having struggled for regular game time earlier in the season, Vazquez has forced his way back into the Real Madrid first team recently, starting 11 La Liga games in the 2020/21 campaign so far.

