'Lionel Messi case closed' - Manchester City pull out of race for Barcelona superstar - Euro Papers

'Case closed' - Manchester City are reportedly set to pull out of the race to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. According to a report in the Spanish press, City believe that it is a lost cause as they think the Argentine is poised to sign an extended new deal with the Catalan giant this summer. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

00:01:49, 43 minutes ago