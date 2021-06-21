Barcelona president Joan Laporta says new signing Sergio Aguero is helping to try and convince compatriot Lionel Messi to sign a new contract.

Messi's contract expires on June 30 and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to become a free agent.

Barcelona president Laporta says the club are doing their utmost to ensure he remains at the La Liga giants following a season which was overshadowed by the Argentine threatening to depart.

"I would like Messi to tell us ‘yes’ as soon as possible. He would help us in every way," Laporta told La Vanguardia.

He added that "Aguero is helping. He is telling him every day to stay" and "in communication with "[Messi] every other day."

Laporta says 'very motivated' Messi wants to stay at Barcelona

Laporta is encouraged that a deal will be struck despite the club's perilous financial situation.

He continued: "He is excited and I am grateful to him for the desire he is showing to stay."

Barcelona have already signed Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero ahead of the new campaign, but Laporta has promised "three or four more signings".

"There will be three or four more signings," he said. "We are creating a very competitive team. We’re already seeing it with the arrivals of Garcia, Aguero, Emerson and as well as other players who are ready.”

