Football

Lionel Messi linked with romantic move from Barcelona: 'I believe it will happen' - Euro Papers

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has now been linked with a romantic and nostalgic move away from the Catalan giant and back to his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys in Rosario. The Argentine would delight fans back home if he were to make the move near the end of his career, just as Diego Maradona did.

00:01:35, 25 minutes ago