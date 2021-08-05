Marca: Man City most likely

First, to Marca in Spain, who are reporting that while Messi has the complete freedom to choose his next club , the Argentine’s options are ultimately limited. Marca claim a move to the MLS is a possibility, but as things stand Manchester City are favourites despite just signing Jack Grealish. The report also states PSG are focused on renewing Kylian Mbappe’s contract, while French taxes could be an issue with Messi’s €30m-a-year demands meaning the Parisian club could have to pay €70m on him annually.

L’Equipe: PSG move ‘unrealistic’

Next, to L’Equipe in France, who are also claiming that money is the big barrier for PSG . The signing is “considered unrealistic internally”, the paper reports, with the player’s salary expectations proving to be a huge obstacle for any club looking to sign the 34-year-old.

Gazetta: PSG with football friends

Could a move to Italy be on the cards? Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport is yet to sound out the possibility , instead stating that a Parisian future could be on the cards, and may well be what Messi most desires given he was recently pictured in Ibiza with Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti.

Bild: ‘These three clubs…’

Over in Germany, Bild have perhaps summed it up best , as we are all simply speculating at this point. “How it will go on for the Argentine superstar is not yet clear,” they say, with the three clubs mention being Manchester City – for Pep Guardiola and money reasons, PSG – for Neymar and Champions League ambitions, and Inter Miami – because an MLS move could see him head to the city where he sometimes resides in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: More twists to come

We fancy there’s a twist in the tale, truth be told. We’ll likely get proven wrong come Friday afternoon, but all this talk of finances, affordability, and the small number of clubs who could actually go for him has us thinking an agreement with Barca could yet be reached.

On Thursday night Barcelona released a statement saying there was agreement on a new contract but it was not possible for it to be signed due to financial rules imposed by La Liga.

Now realising their greatest commodity could be leaving the league, will the powers that be find a way to remove these obstacles? Only time will tell, but we won’t think Messi simply to either City or PSG is as clear cut as it seems.

