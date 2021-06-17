Live
Live Updates
Football transfer live - Tomori close to AC Milan switch, Ramos to leave Real
- All
- Highlights
Auto refresh in 30…
9:45
TOMORI SET FOR MILAN SWITCH. Fikayo Tomori is reportedly close to joining AC Milan. He had been on loan with the Serie A side last season, and the club will now activate a £25 million option to take him on board permanently. Chelsea recently signed Thiago Silva to another year at Stamford Bridge so there was no obvious way into regular football for Tomori under Thomas Tuchel.
9:30
RAMOS TO LEAVE REAL. The big news of the day, then, is that Sergio Ramos has elected to jack it in at Real Madrid. The veteran central defender has also been left out of the Euro 2020 squad for Spain. He was offered fresh terms in the capital, but only for one year, falling short of the two-season deal he's looking for. There's more details here.Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid exit is truly the end of an era - The Warm-Up