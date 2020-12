Football

Liverpool change transfer target to Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate - Euro Papers

Liverpool have reportedly switched focus ahead of the January transfer window and are now keen to sign rising RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate to Anfield. It had been reported that the Reds wanted Dayot Upamecano to replace Virgil van Dijk but the attention has apparently now turned to Konate, who is younger and cheaper.

