Football

Liverpool chase two defenders to fill Virgil van Dijk void – Euro Papers

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined until deep into 2021, Liverpool are planning to dip into the January transfer market to sign a couple of replacements. One looks guaranteed, but can they convince a Real Madrid ace to make the switch to Anfield? Find out more in the final Euro Papers before our (one day) Christmas break…

00:01:20, 1348 views, 10 hours ago