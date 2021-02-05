Liverpool have signed teenage forward Kaide Gordon from Derby Country.

The 16-year-old made his debut for the Rams in December of last year, climbing off the bench in the 4-0 win over Birmingham.

The Rams offered Gordon a deal to remain at Pride Park, but he rejected the contract and Liverpool stepped in and agreed a compensation agreement with Derby.

Gordon took to Instagram on Friday evening to post a picture of himself signing his Liverpool contract, after which he said: “Time for a new chapter. Can’t wait to get started.”

In a post earlier in the evening, Gordon said: “I would like to thank everyone at Derby County for the last 10 years. Since signing for the club at the age of six, I’ve worn this shirt with pride and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and guidance of everyone at the club, and all the coaches and medical team who have played an important role in my development over the years. I would like to wish everyone at the club all the best for the future.”

Rams boss Wayne Rooney confirmed the club attempted to retain the services of the youngster, but was resigned to losing out once Liverpool came calling.

“Kaide is fantastic player,” Rooney said. “I brought him into the first team squad because he was showing the qualities I want. We offered him a deal which he didn't take.

“As always when a player doesn't sign up, if any of the big clubs in the Premier League come in, it is very difficult to deny the player that opportunity.

“Once a team like Liverpool come in for one of your players it is hard to turn that down.”

