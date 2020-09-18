Thiago Alcantara has signed for Liverpool in a €30m deal after talks with Bayern Munich progressed rapidly this week, penning a four-year deal with the club.

The Spanish midfielder, who will take the No 6 shirt at Liverpool, leaves Munich having won plentiful trophies, including seven Bundesliga titles and last season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp moved to quash speculation that any deal had been agreed last week, insisting he wished all the talk would subside, as it was just "speculation".

However, various UK media outlets suggested that talks between Bayern and Liverpool have gathered pace since Monday, with the European champions keen to get any deal completed, before the start of the Bundesliga season, which gets under way this weekend.

It had initially looked like any deal would be dependant on the future of Gini Wijnaldum who is also in the final year of his Anfield contract, but Liverpool have decided to make their move now.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," Thiago said.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

Analysis - Liverpool need to strengthen, and Thiago adds different dimension

Thiago, for all his myriad of ability, never really looked at home in the Bayern side. This new-look Bayern machine are all about power and athleticism - just look at Leon Goretzka's biceps.

Liverpool's midfield is also a dynamic engine room, but adding a different dimension, for a snip of a transfer fee, cannot hurt one bit.

Klopp will relish the opportunity to coach Thiago and utilise all that passing ability. With options galore for Thiago when he graces the Anfield turf and wants to pick a pass, the goals, and assist could flow. Even the best teams need to keep trying to improve their squad if they want to stay at the top, and Liverpool are no exception, regardless of their points haul last season

One man who will not be overly enthused about this move is Naby Keita, as his already limited game-time could diminish even more, but in terms of the team unit, Liverpool could be about to become an even more formidable force.

