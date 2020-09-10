Spending huge amounts of money in the transfer market, like Chelsea have done this summer, does not guarantee success says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, have spent around £200m to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, while Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr arrived on free transfers.

"We live in a world at the moment with a lot of uncertainty," Klopp told the BBC.

"For some clubs it's less important how uncertain the future is: those owned by countries, oligarchs, that's the truth. We're a different kind of club.

"We got to the Champions League final two years ago, we won it last year, and became Premier League champions last season by being the club we are.

"We cannot just change overnight and say, 'So now we want to behave like Chelsea'. They are signing a lot of players. That can be an advantage but that means they have to fit together pretty quickly.

You cannot bring in the 11 best players and hope a week later they play the best football ever. It's about working together on the training ground.

Liverpool begin their title defence against newly-promoted Leeds United on September 12 while Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion two days later.

