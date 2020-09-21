Liverpool are reportedly in “regular contact” with Kylian Mbappe over a potential move in 2021, but will face competition from Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 21, has been with PSG since 2017 and is under contract for another two years. According to L’Equipe there is no indication he is going to extend and contract talks have not progressed so far.

If he does not extend his contract with PSG that could lead to a departure next summer with Liverpool and Real apparently leading the list of potential suitors.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously downplayed the idea of signing Mbappe due to the enormous cost.

“I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG,” he said last November. “I don't see any club, that is how it is. We are involved in the clubs that cannot do it – it is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him – what a player he is! It is about the money, of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance.”

Real might be more willing to spend big to get Mbappe, particularly with his fellow Frenchman, Zinedine Zidane, in charge.

There is also speculation that Mbappe’s future at PSG could be linked to the future of Luis Ferrer, a PSG board member who played an important role in signing the forward from Monaco.

Ferrer, who helped PSG beat Real Madrid to Mbappe's signature in 2017, is reportedly looking to leave the club.

