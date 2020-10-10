Liverpool are in talks over Jack Butland, Jack Wilshere could switch to Rangers, West Ham want Said Benrahma and Eduardo Camavinga may miss out on Real Madrid.

Liverpool poised for Butland swoop

Liverpool are in the market for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, according to the Mirror. With Adrian failing to impress in Alisson’s absence, Jurgen Klopp has turned to the 27-year-old England ‘keeper. He is in the last year of his contract and so a relatively cheap deal could be struck, given English clubs can sell between the Premier League and other divisions until 16 October.

Paper Round’s view: Butland suffered from Stoke’s relegation and presumably the club’s initially high valuation of him put off Premier League sides who would otherwise have bid for him. Now that his contract is running out and with Stoke far from guaranteed to gain promotion at the end of this season, they may take the chance to raise some funds.

Wilshere considers Rangers switch

The Daily Record reports that former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could sign for Scottish club Rangers. The 28-year-old playmaker was released by West Ham, and can still sign for a new club, however he appeared to suggest a move to continental Europe is on the cards, saying: “I am leaning towards that. Maybe La Liga, Italy, something a little bit different that not many English players have done.”

Paper Round’s view: Wilshere claimed in his recent social media post that his injury problems were no longer the driving reason behind his absence from first-team football, so if he were able to secure a move at a less physically demanding league like Italy then he may have a chance to preserve his fitness and enjoy a second wind to his career. He certainly had the talent to make something of himself.

West Ham turn to Benrahma

West Ham are considering a move for Said Benrahma. The Premier League team had wanted Josh King of Bournemouth, but a problem with that deal has led them to look at Brentford’s 25-year-old Algerian playmaker. He would cost around £17 million and a deal next week would allow them to replace Felipe Anderson, who has joined Porto on loan.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham are in urgent need of some quality and Benrahma looks like he could provide that. Anderson might have tailed off in what he could offer the side but his creativity needed to be replaced. David Moyes has never been able to coach his sides to attack with much guile, so bringing in a player like Benrahma might help his side find a spark.

Camavinga may be denied Real move

Spanish newspaper Marca is speculating that Eduardo Camavinga may not get his desired move to Real Madrid. The 17-year-old Rennes midfielder is wanted by the Spanish club, but they are prioritising a move for Kylian Mbappe. They may not be able to afford the pair, and a transfer for the PSG man may allow the French champions to afford a move for the youngster.

Paper Round’s view: This story would suggest that Camavinga would go to PSG, which would allow him a couple more years of development before he headed off to one of the truly big clubs in Europe: Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. At that point, both Manchester clubs and Chelsea could also take an interest, and it could cost Real their man if they dawdle - though Mbappe is clearly the superior player right now.

